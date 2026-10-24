Vance recently wrote about buying donuts with his family at Central Pastry Shop in Middletown, Ohio. It’s an everyday task which stood out starkly from typical campaign politics.

As much as the above post highlights a politician still able to associate with the people and places that shaped him and not spend time with donor groups and coastal salon regulars;

It also illustrates a different way to showcase a local business. Central Pastry Shop is the type of small business that employs neighbors, and helps sustain towns.

It’s exactly the type of operations facing increasing operational costs, regulatory hurdles, and supply line problems caused thousands of miles away from Ohio.

Most nationally recognized figures take advantage of these locations as backdrops for speeches about the economy while their policies support growth of large companies at the expense of the small independent operators.

Also noteworthy about this stop is the fact that Vance returns to the areas where he grew up and continues to develop in a way that many other figures do not.

The reality is that small businesses thrive when government stays out of day-to-day decision-making and yet those same officials that preach “about Main Street” frequently create layer upon layer of regulations that only allow big players to absorb.

There is no gap greater today between those who produce something tangible (like donuts) and those who only distribute attention.

When a cabinet level official goes into a shop and does not generate a massive advance team and scripted responses to the public what does it tell us?