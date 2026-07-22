Stakes are high right now as tensions are mounting from different directions and incompetence of old guard continues to unravel. Vance’s trip for high level talks comes at a time when consequences of years of weak leadership have left the world more unstable than ever.

Elites who used to set terms from air conditioned rooms now confront reality that preferred policies have fueled conflicts and eroded trust in institutions.

This is not another photo op for career diplomats; it is a direct challenge to current status quo that placed fantasies of globalization above American strength.

What happens when a man carrying the banner for America First refuses to play by old rules in venues in Switzerland?