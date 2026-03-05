One Of JD Vance’s Best Lines Ever

The Democrats don’t have much when it comes to policy or brains.

Lefties defend illegal aliens, Venezuelan gangs, voting without identification, and pretty much anything that underminesNo Offense, Forrest Gump! Western civilization.

When these enemies of the West are confronted with reason, they either call names or repeat themselves over and over and over.

That’s what Illinois Democratic Sen.Tammy Duckworth did when she continually interrupted Secretary of State Marco Rubio as he was explaining the U.S. intervention in Venezuela during a Senate hearing.

Duckworth kept repeating the phrase “Alien Enemies Act” as if it proved something.

In this case, it didn’t because she couldn’t get the context down.

If you’ve ever argued with a person who refuses to hear what you’re saying and instead keeps repeating what they thought was a “gotcha” line, the exchange between Duckworth and Rubio might have struck you as a déjà vu.

A déjà vu is a strange sense of seeing something you’re currently seeing or experiencing while knowing you haven’t actually seen or experienced it.

In this case, your brain might have been attempting to subconsciously connect Duckworth’s behaviour with Forrest Gump.

J.D. Vance was a step ahead of the game because his brain consciously connected the two characters—one real, the other fictional.

“Watching Tammy Duckworth obsessively interrupt Marco Rubio during this hearing is like watching Forest Gump argue with Isaac Newton,” Vance posted on X.

Forrest Gump, the character famously played by Tom Hanks in the 1994 film, had an IQ of 75.

Issac Newton was a genius.

One of the most memorable lines from the movie was when Gump says, “Momma says stupid is as stupid does.”

Gump may as well have been talking about Tammy Duckworth.

While pressing Rubio on Trump’s strategy in Venezuela, Duckworth repeatedly asked whether the United States is effectively at war while invoking the Alien Enemies Act in connection with mass deportations and increased policing along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Donald Trump promised he would get us out of wars, not into them—and yet, he and Secretary Rubio are playing it real fast and loose, invoking wartime authorities and waging threats to put American boots on the ground in Venezuela,” Duckworth scolded.

She might as well have said nothing, because her words amount to that much as far as valid criticism of Trump’s decision to take out Venezuelan dictator Maduro.

“It seems to me like this Administration insists on using military force as a first resort instead of a last resort, failing to take seriously the solemn duty to put our servicemembers at risk only for the most serious and imminent national security threats to the American people,” Duckworth continued.

Duckworth is either willfully ignorant of current history or has the IQ of Forrest Gump.

Democrats spent years calling Maduro a ruthless tyrant who had to be removed. Once Maduro was ousted, the Left cried foul.

It’s either hypocrisy or stupidity. Or maybe it’s both.

“The American people do not want another forever war,” Duckworth added.

Let’s see how that adds up.

Timeline of the Maduro Capture (January 3, 2026 - EST)

10:46 p.m. (Jan 2): President Trump ordered the military operation to proceed.

Early Morning (Jan 3): U.S. forces launched strikes on Venezuelan infrastructure to neutralize defenses.

2:01 a.m. (Caracas Time): An elite U.S. special operations force arrived at Maduro’s compound, encountering and returning fire.

3:29 a.m. (EST): The extraction team successfully withdrew to over-water, having secured Maduro and Flores.

Following Hours: The couple was transported to the USS Iwo Jima and then flown to Stewart Air National Guard Base, NY, to face federal charges.

Is a day forever? Maybe to Forrest Gump.

The Left Hates America

Duckworth made a fool of herself trying to engage with Moarcu Rubio—he’s no slouch, and she’s no more than a Leftist robot who repeated what she’s told.

Rubio is human. Duckworth is a machine.

Trump wasn’t joking when he said “low IQ” Dems should be “institutionalized.”

Here’s proof: During Trump’s last State of the Union address, Democrats refused to applaud the following:

The capturing of an ISIS terrorist who masterminded the Abbey Gate attack

A young boy fighting brain cancer

A call to lower taxes for middle-class Americans

Americans joining the military in record numbers

Law and order

Taking down illegal revenge porn

Protecting women’s sports

The United States of America

Working together to Make America Great Again

Ending the harmful electric vehicle mandate

Cutting regulations to unleash American prosperity

Ending censorship and bringing back free speech

Ending discriminatory “diversity, equity, and inclusion”

Recognizing only two sexes

Defeating inflation

Unleashing American energy

Ending waste, fraud, and abuse in government

Ending taxes on tips, overtime, and seniors’ Social Security

Bringing manufacturing home to America

Securing historic investments in American chip manufacturing

Removing illegal alien killers, rapists, and drug dealers from our streets

Securing our border

Declaring the brutal Tren de Aragua gang as a Foreign Terrorist Organization

Waging war on the deadly cartels trafficking deadly drugs into our country

Punishing cop killers with the death penalty

Promoting health and wellness among Americans

Protecting our kids from radical gender ideology

Ending the sexual mutilation of America’s youth

The return of American Marc Fogel

Declaring America’s youth are perfect as God made them

Ending wokeness in the U.S. military

Restoring American shipbuilding

A student getting accepted to West Point

Improving America’s defenses

Pursuing peace in Ukraine

Trump’s not joking when he says the Dems are “low IQ.” It’s the truth.

J.D. Vance is not joking either. He’s just pointing out that the truth is stranger than fiction.

“Stupid is as stupid does” should be the Democrats’ motto.

No offense, Forrest Gump.