While some may view this as simply a matter of protocol friction, I believe this is clearly a pointed example that foreign powers expect to be given respect by U.S. representatives.

Many of those representatives often used to rubber stamp endless aid and open borders. It’s also symbolic of the way that the U.S. representative was treated shows us what happens when you do not follow those expectations.

Here is what the experience says about America’s status internationally when one person advocating for populism causes so much overt friction abroad.