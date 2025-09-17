JD Vance 2028

Stephen Miller and JD Vance deeply saddened by the loss of Charlie Kirk

But, they are showing leadership in the face hardship
Sep 17, 2025
You can tell Charlie Kirk's kiIIing is hitting Stephen Miller hard, as he begins choking up 😕

"I've known Charlie for 10 years... he was a treasured friend."

"He would, if I was working on a hard project, an important executive order, a major new initiative. He would give me the strength and the focus to get it done."

"He was everybody's supporter, enthusiast, cheerleader, promoter... he made all of us better every single day..."

"I loved the man so much..." — Stephen Miller

