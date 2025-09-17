Stephen Miller and JD Vance deeply saddened by the loss of Charlie Kirk

You can tell Charlie Kirk's kiIIing is hitting Stephen Miller hard, as he begins choking up 😕

"I've known Charlie for 10 years... he was a treasured friend."

"He would, if I was working on a hard project, an important executive order, a major new initiative. He would give me the strength and the focus to get it done."

"He was everybody's supporter, enthusiast, cheerleader, promoter... he made all of us better every single day..."

"I loved the man so much..." — Stephen Miller