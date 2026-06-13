The intersection of Silicon Valley’s deep pockets and the populist momentum of a leading Trump successor could create a new and very different kind of political dynamic.

An article on X recently examined this dynamic specifically through the lens of JD Vance 2028 and how it may be influenced by the support of tech billionaires, and what that could mean for dealing with issues such as Taiwan.

The article points out several possible funding paths which could create conflicting agendas among working class supporters of Vance.

While many have praised Vance for being a strong advocate for the white working class and the values they hold, there is growing concern that the networks that helped propel his success may no longer align with those values.

JD Vance has been vocal about his advocacy for working class Americans and immigrants alike and has used his book Hillbilly Elegy as a foundation for challenging radical left immigration policies. He has also pushed back against open borders which he believes undermines election integrity.

As such, his message resonates well with working-class voters who are concerned about another round of compromise.

Does Vance have enough support to win in 2028? Are the “tech bros” on his side? We answer these questions below for subscribers.