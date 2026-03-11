That time JD Vance gave Charlie Kirk a ride

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript244That time JD Vance gave Charlie Kirk a rideMar 11, 2026244ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksJD Vance 2028SubscribeRecent PostsThe Radical Left Wants ICE Officers Shot in the StreetsMar 7One Of JD Vance’s Best Lines EverMar 5JD Vance and Trump Are the kings of catchphrasesMar 1Europe has lost its Christian valuesFeb 19Islam Needs To Get Out Of EuropeFeb 10Democrats used to understand that illegal immigration is a problemFeb 6Joy Reid is a disgusting racistJan 31