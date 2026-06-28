The 2028 Clock Is Already Ticking. Are You Paying Attention?
JD Vance has had a remarkable few months.
Billions recovered from fraud. Fentanyl deaths dropping. American manufacturing protected. The economy strengthening for working class families who were promised it would. A commencement address at the Air Force Academy. Fifty four minutes at a White House podium taking every question thrown at him without flinching.
This is a vice president building a governing record that no 2028 opponent will be able to run against without reckoning with it seriously.
Vance came from Middletown Ohio. He wrote a book about a forgotten America that felt abandoned by both parties. He put on a Marine Corps uniform. He went to Yale Law School. He got elected to the Senate. He became vice president of the United States.
The stack is called JD Vance 2028 for a reason. This newsletter exists to track every move between now and the moment he decides whether to make the run. Paid subscribers get the full picture as it develops, every speech, every policy win, every moment that adds to the record being built right now.
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The story is just getting started.
REF: book “Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise 2025”
I think we ALL need to rise above which side did what when.
I don’t give a flying hoot what Demoncrats are saying or not saying. They talk LGBTQ crap. And woke crap. And other crap subjects that are irrelevant.
I don’t give a flying hoot what Demoncrats are doing or not doing. Demoncrats go their ‘whatever!’ way, where Republicans do NOT follow.
What Demoncrats say and do is gossip. Gossip is a waste of resources.
Firstly.
I am interested in training middle-age adults for blue-collar jobs/occupations/careers. Why? Because white-collar jobs are disappearing. So unless we want adults age 40, and their families, to go on welfare and/or starve and/or dissipate, as a community, state, or region, we need to provide training in skills like:
bookkeeping (for those who sit)
seamstress
cook
electrician
whitesmith
blacksmith
plumber
drywaller
roofer
car mechanic
heating & cooling
house sider
landscaping
gardening, food
farmer
and lots more…
Secondly.
Training for teens 12-25, specifically apprenticeships, similar to those abovementioned. I am including this age group 2nd because, I believe, heads-of-families come first, since 40-50 year olds are a major neglected age slot.
Focus on what the American white-collar workers need when the rug gets pulled out from them (as in ‘laid off’), namely, retraining from white-collar to blue-collar. If they feel that they are too snooty to think blue-collar, THAT is on them.
JD, focus on what you intend to do FOR working-class Americans, as in:
America First
Americans First
…rather than finding fault with Demoncrats. Seriously, focus. Start now to focus.
Do you and your wife own a paper copy of the book “Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise 2025”? ISBN 9780-89195-1742.
I do. It was expensive. It cost me a pretty penny, and I intend to read it and use it. It keeps me sane.
I consider this book as a ‘conservative Bible’: one cannot run out of material to learn and write about when consulting this book. The writers are really good.
Use this book to keep on track, where you don’t sway from the kind of world we want to build in the next two+ years, a world that will take place AFTER 2028. Blue-collar comes first.
Don’t let Demoncrats lead the conversation, because they have nothing good to say about anything.
Thanks.
REF: LETTERS TO EDITORS, CANNED, WITH CONSERVATIVE THEMES
One of the things I most want to see are canned “letters to the editor,” referencing “Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise: 2025.” I have a paper copy of it, plus pdfs are online for free. It is REALLY a good book—many super writers there.
I live in Dane County, Wisconsin, and would be writing “letters to editors” located all over Wisconsin, non-stop, up through the 2026 election, plus onwards to 2028.
When I write a “letter to an editor,” one that is worthy and memorable for a reader, my writing is A–, but it takes lots of time. I am not fast at it, and the words are difficult to squeak out.
Each canned letter, ideally, would have three or four versions, of varying lengths, because newspapers have an incredible variety of how many words they accept, roughly 100, 200, 300, or 400 words. Removing or adding entire sections is what takes so much time.
I want to be able to go to an online conservative writers’ resource/repository where I can copy and paste enough verbiage of a canned “letter” and change it to make it mine. I want access to many, many canned letters to editors, by different ‘professional’ but anonymous writers.
(1) Where is such a resource?
(2) Where are other conservatives, much less who reference Mandate for Leadership, who involve themselves in writing “letters to editors,” as a national organized effort for the next two-plus years?
I can’t do this alone. Please clue me in. Thanks.