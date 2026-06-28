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Billions recovered from fraud. Fentanyl deaths dropping. American manufacturing protected. The economy strengthening for working class families who were promised it would. A commencement address at the Air Force Academy. Fifty four minutes at a White House podium taking every question thrown at him without flinching.

This is a vice president building a governing record that no 2028 opponent will be able to run against without reckoning with it seriously.

Vance came from Middletown Ohio. He wrote a book about a forgotten America that felt abandoned by both parties. He put on a Marine Corps uniform. He went to Yale Law School. He got elected to the Senate. He became vice president of the United States.

The stack is called JD Vance 2028 for a reason. This newsletter exists to track every move between now and the moment he decides whether to make the run. Paid subscribers get the full picture as it develops, every speech, every policy win, every moment that adds to the record being built right now.

28% off paid subscriptions permanently because 2028 is the whole point.

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The story is just getting started.

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