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On May 28th JD Vance stood before the graduating class of the United States Air Force Academy and delivered the commencement address.

This is not a routine political appearance. The Air Force Academy does not invite people to speak to its graduates as a favor or a political gesture. The Class of 2026 walked into one of the most complicated geopolitical moments in a generation. The person chosen to address them was expected to say something worth hearing.

Vance is a Marine Corps veteran. He understands what it means to raise your right hand and put on a uniform. He understands the weight of the moment when a young officer receives a commission and takes responsibility for the lives of the people serving under them.

He also spent several months leading an anti-fraud task force that recovered billions of dollars stolen from federal programs while simultaneously managing his role as president of the Senate, traveling internationally as a diplomatic representative of the administration, and preparing to be the most prominent Republican figure not named Trump heading into the 2028 cycle.

The Academy saw someone worth listening to. They were right.

This newsletter tracks every step of Vance’s journey from Marine to senator to vice president to whatever comes next. Paid subscribers get the full picture as it develops.

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Do you know a marine that would vote for JD Vance?

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