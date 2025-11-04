The Biden presidency is a perfect example of Democrats defrauding America

“The Biden presidency is a big, fat example of the American media DEFRAUDING the American people!"

"This is about more than politics, policy disagreements. This is about - if you get a phone call at 3AM, and there's a national security emergency - does the person who's answering the phone have the mental ability to do the job? And if the answer is NO, then all of us - Democrat, Republican, Independent - have been DEFRAUDED!"