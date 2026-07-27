The mainstream media is publishing polls showing JD Vance losing to Democrats who have not even announced their candidacy yet.

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Sound familiar. They did the same thing to Trump in 2016. They did it again in 2020. They did it again in 2024. Trump won all three times in ways that made their polling operations look completely detached from reality.

Now they are running the same playbook against Vance two years before a single primary vote has been cast.

Meanwhile the actual JD Vance has spent the last several months recovering billions of dollars stolen from federal programs through his anti-fraud task force, delivering a commencement address at the Air Force Academy, welcoming a fourth child into his family, and standing at the White House podium for 54 minutes taking every question thrown at him without flinching.

He came from Middletown Ohio with nothing. He put on a Marine Corps uniform. He earned his way through Yale Law School. He became vice president of the United States. He is turning 42 years old on August 2nd and prediction markets have him as the clear Republican frontrunner heading into 2028.

The polls the left publishes in July 2026 are not the ones that matter. The ones taken on election night in November 2028 are.

This newsletter tracks the real story while the media tries to write the ending before the race has even started.

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