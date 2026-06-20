Who should be president when this chapter closes?

It calls for a younger voice to carry forward the America First agenda rather than rely on the same aging lineup of candidates.

JD Vance is rising to the challenge.

Working-class voters are frustrated by their feelings being ignored for decades.

They see the pattern repeating every time there is talk about succession.

Younger leaders who understand the struggles will lock in gains already made and expand them.

Why is Vance the answer in a post-Trump era? We provide the inside scoop below for subscribers.