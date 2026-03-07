The Radical Left Wants ICE Officers Shot in the Streets

Getting illegal aliens out of the United States shouldn’t be controversial.

Yet, Democrats keep turning it into a point of lawfare. They know they can’t win elections without fake votes. They know illegal aliens are their only chance to cancel out ballots from American citizens.

THAT is why they’re so against ICE.

Democrats tried everything from bringing bogus lawsuits against the Trump administration to terrorizing ICE agents in the streets. They’ve refused deportation orders, paving the way for illegals to hurt, maim, and kill Americans.

Leftists even used our tax money to put illegals up in five star hotels…all while veterans starved in the streets. This is abhorrent behavior from Democrats.

They ought to be ashamed of themselves, but instead, they’re just upping the ante. This time, Vice President Vance is calling them out for it.

Jerry Nadler Just Crossed a Line

The radical left went from rioting against ICE officers in the streets to now “suggesting” they be shot on sight. During a congressional hearing, Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler referred to these officers as “masked hoodlums.”

Then, he claimed if “masked hoodlums” attacked a person, that person would be “justified” in “shooting them.”

Nadler knew exactly what he was doing.