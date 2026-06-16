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Remember the polls in 2024 that showed Kamala Harris winning the presidency. The ones the mainstream media breathlessly reported as evidence that Trump was finished. The ones that turned out to be spectacularly, embarrassingly wrong when Trump won 312 electoral votes.

They are doing it again.

Left leaning pollsters and media outlets are already publishing surveys designed to make JD Vance look weak heading into 2028. Showing him losing to Democrats who have not even announced. Framing a vice president who is eighteen months into the job as already damaged and unelectable.

This is the playbook. They ran it against Trump in 2016. They ran it against Trump in 2020. They ran it against Trump in 2024. They lost all three times in ways that made their polling operations look completely detached from reality.

Meanwhile the actual JD Vance is quietly governing. Billions recovered from fraud. Fentanyl deaths dropping. A 54 minute White House press briefing where he took every question thrown at him without flinching. A commencement address at the Air Force Academy. Prediction markets putting him as the clear Republican frontrunner heading into the next cycle.

The polls that matter are not the ones the left publishes in May 2026. They are the ones taken on election night in November 2028.

This newsletter tracks the real Vance story while the mainstream media tries to write the ending before the race has even started.

28% off paid subscriptions permanently because 2028 is the whole point.

WE. MUST. WIN.

Subscribe now and be here from the start.

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