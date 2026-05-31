They come after you fast when you are truly a MAGA warrior. Newsweek unleashes a bombshell on X saying pollsters and prediction markets say JD Vance is imploding.

Naysayers insist the VP has lost all standing as the 2028 frontrunner. This is pure establishment panic.

Vance made a name for himself exposing the hypocrisy of the elite in Hillbilly Elegy. He champions the white working class, which has been totally neglected by the Washington elite. He attacks big government handouts that keep people poor, supports free markets and liberty first solutions.

As Trump’s VP, Vance is now fully invested in an America first agenda: supporting ICE officers being attacked by radicals on the left, stopping threats to election integrity such as rumors about non-citizens voting.

Vance supports Trump tariffs that protect American jobs from globalist sellouts.

Polls? We have seen how unreliable polls were in the last two presidential elections. In both cases, they proclaimed Clinton and Biden as being unstoppable and we know what happened.

Newsweek is ignoring the fact that Vance’s populist conservative message appeals to forgotten Heartland voters sick of woke indoctrination and open borders.

This stinks of desperation. Just as Vance fires up the MAGA base with phrases such as “the America first working class”, the media creates doom stories.

Are these acts of deep state sabotage ahead of the 2028 presidential election?

Subscribers get access to the complete breakdown on why Vance’s momentum cannot be broken.