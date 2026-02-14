When President Trump and Vice President Vance came to the White House, they vowed to clean up our country.

This looks like bringing down crime rates. Sending illegal aliens packing. Rooting out DEI and censorship.

Promises made, promises kept.

Today, America is safer, cleaner, and brighter than it was during the Biden regime’s reign of terror.

The best part of all? Trump and Vance are just getting started!

Every week, new information comes out, shining a light on just how much the Trump administration is delivering for everyday Americans.

Not too long ago, the vice president took to X, sharing even more excellent news.

You’ll Never See the Mainstream Media Cover This

According to crime expert Jeff Asher, the United States has directly seen year over year declines in lawlessness.

This DIRECTLY coincides with Trump and Vance’s leadership.

Asher gathered his data from law enforcement agencies nationwide. Per the findings, violent crime has fallen by 10.2%, while property crime absorbed a 12.3% decrease.

Getting even more specific, murder rates fell by 19.8%, as offenses like robbery and rape dropped by 18.3% and 8.7%.

This was ONLY made possible by President Trump’s second term.

The radical left couldn’t have done this. They never would have stood up against criminals or enacted policies that uphold law and order.