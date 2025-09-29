Trump Called Putin at 1 AM. He Never Sleeps!

Trump is always working. Nobody can match The hours and efforts he puts into Making America Great Again.

"It was like one in the morning Moscow time and they had no anticipation...the president says 'you know, we've had a pretty good meeting. I'm gonna go call Vladimir Putin, see what he says about it.' And everybody's like, 'Oh you're gonna call him next week?' And he's like, 'No, what time is it in Moscow? Let's call him right now!'"

"He cuts through the BS of some of these diplomatic protocols, and just says 'I'm gonna get things done. If I want to talk to somebody, I'm gonna talk to somebody.'"

"You had a lot of the Europeans who were saying, 'no, no, no, there needs to be proper vetting, and the teams have to prepare the phone call, and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.' And the president was like, 'no, no, I want to talk to the guy. I'm going to talk to the guy.'"