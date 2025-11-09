The further to the Left the Democrats go, the shorter they have to live. It’s always just a matter of time before the Left eats its own.

Leftism is a form of suicide that uses murder for practice.

The Theory in Practice

Conservative podcaster Collin Rugg posted a clip of polar-opposite liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch that shows you all you need to know about where we are.

“Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch suggests the Dem establishment needs to get on board with wanting conservatives dead or else far-leftists will come ‘after you in the same way that we come after MAGA,” Rugg wrote.

In the clip, Welch plays a video of a protester celebrating Kirk’s murder. The protestor is the Leftist norm: a pudgy middle-aged white woman who is so bitter she’d make a lemon taste sweet.

The protestor tells a young, good-looking conservative female reporter that Charlie Kirk was “horrible” and that she’s “glad he’s not here anymore.”

The bitter woman then tells the reporter she probably wouldn’t mind seeing the reporter dead, either, but she’d have to think about it.

Welch cuts in and says, “Listen up, Democratic establishment. You can either jump on board with this, or we’re coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period.”

The Left’s message couldn’t be any clearer: Do what we say or we’ll kill you.

