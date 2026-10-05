6-figure visa charges illustrate how America’s elite view U.S. workers as disposable objects to be used solely for obtaining cheap labor from overseas.

Businesses are resisting the imposition of $6,000 fees per year on each H-1B visa applicant — which would put an end to the practice of importing skilled workers (at lower salaries) instead of training and employing American workers.

JD Vance cut through all the corporate excuses for not hiring/training Americans by telling companies to hire/train American citizens first.

The timing of his statement coincides with the current round of policy discussions surrounding the possible expansion of visa programs that were originally limited but have since been opened up to allow millions of foreign workers to enter the United States’ labor market.

In addition to forcing businesses to pay higher prices for imported labor — the increased expense will also require big corporations to confront what they had previously avoided: the true costs associated with using cheap foreign labor instead of developing their own domestic worker pipeline.

Companies argue they are unable to find American workers with necessary skills; however, many of these companies stopped funding training programs years ago — thus creating those “shortages” they now use to justify importing foreign workers.

Another approach, one that could prove even more useful, is that merely increasing the costs of importing foreign workers will not solve the problem of foreign labor abuse unless there is substantial pressure placed on boards.

The aim?