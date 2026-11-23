JD Vance made his position clear today using X about what he wants done to protect America’s tax dollars from being stolen.

He wants to give real jail time and have the law require a minimum sentence to be served by all those cheating taxpayers by committing crimes against their government programs.

Vance expressed gratitude to president Trump for placing these ideas on the table and then urged congress to show its work.

Real abuse of government programs must be Stopped

He described the problem of cheating as an attack on honest hardworking people paying the bill. Cheating in public programs wastes money; it takes away vital aid for the most needy and gives an unfair leg up to those willing to cheat the system.

His words specifically identify the cheaters as enemies of honest working-class taxpayers.