Vance Mocks Phantom Iran Message Smear on Kushner Team
Iran has come up with another fantasy: that Iran was sending secret messages to Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff
The left alleges those messages were about how much money they were making from their involvement in the Middle East peace talks.
Such messages were also allegedly about how fast the fantasies vanished, is indicative of how little attention these types of allegations deserve now.
Phantom Message Game
It seems opponents continue to recycle the old tried-and-true playbook in which any U.S. administration official involved in international negotiations must be getting a kickback somewhere.
But where?