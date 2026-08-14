The left alleges those messages were about how much money they were making from their involvement in the Middle East peace talks.

Such messages were also allegedly about how fast the fantasies vanished, is indicative of how little attention these types of allegations deserve now.

Phantom Message Game

It seems opponents continue to recycle the old tried-and-true playbook in which any U.S. administration official involved in international negotiations must be getting a kickback somewhere.

But where?