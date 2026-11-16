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At a White House fraud task force event, the vice president said stolen taxpayer money belongs back with workers and small businesses

JD Vance did not leave a loophole. No fraud is too small.

If you took money that should have gone to American workers or American small businesses, the policy is not a warning letter. It is cutoff. Then prosecution.

That is the line he drew at the White House fraud task force. Taxpayers are not a slush fund.

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The Standard He Set

Vance’s test is simple. Did the dollar belong to a worker or a shop that earned it? Then it does not stay with the person who grabbed it.

Size does not buy a pass. A small theft still came out of someone else’s pocket. A large theft still has a name on the file. Both get the same treatment.

That is how you stop a culture that treats the Treasury like an unlocked drawer.

Who the Money Was For

He named the victims on purpose. Small businesses. Workers. Not an agency. Not a program logo.

Every ineligible check is a wage that never stretched as far as it should have. Families feel that at the grocery store and the shop floor long before anyone in Washington calls it “improper payment.”

Vance is arguing the country can still tell the difference between help and theft.

The Table This Season

This Christmas, sit with family and friends. Keep the people who actually earned the money at the center of the story.

Vance is doing that work in public. Subscribe and stay with him through the season — the fight to put taxpayer dollars back where they belong is the kind of gift a household can actually use.

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