JD VANCE: According to Zohran the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks

JD Vance is on a fact-finding mission.

The facts he’s trying to find?

Those that pertain to the newly-elected Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani. Thanks to Vance and other sleuths, we’re finding out the truth about the new mayor.

What, exactly, is that truth?

Mamdani is a professional liar. Though most politicians stretch the truth, Mamdani is being exposed as a bald-faced fibber.

