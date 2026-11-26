Vance’s message carries a particularly heavy weight in areas such as Harlingen, where voters are presented with an opportunity to make choices that affect policy much farther out than their own neighborhoods.

As the article clearly points out, the control of local offices directly affects how quickly radical ideas about immigration enforcement, education, and spending will be allowed to flourish unimpeded.

Far left candidates have been testing this same formula in other states and the results demonstrate they start small but grow fast.

Historically, conservatives tend to wait until the harm caused by liberal victories reach the statehouse, prior to taking action. Vance reverses that dynamic by making clear what the stakes are today.

One city council or attorney general election could determine whether federal over-reach is blocked or invited into your community.

Backers of Successful Candidates

Vance supports candidates Eric Flores and Ken Paxton as the people who will stand against the radical agenda in enforcing our laws regarding immigration and holding individuals accountable through the law.

Paxton’s history demonstrates a consistent resistance to Washington’s mandates, while Flores’ focus is on bringing new energy to the issue of border security in the Rio Grande Valley.

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