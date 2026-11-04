Vance: When AI Giants Beg for Regulation, Call It a Trojan Horse

Get 55% off for 1 year

JD Vance said it out loud. He feels a little weird watching AI companies come to the government and beg to be regulated.

It feels like a Trojan horse.

The companies that already dominate the field do not usually ask for a referee unless they think the referee will lock the gate behind them.

Get 55% off a full year of the JD Vance Substack.

Get 55% off for 1 year

Why the Begging Is the Tell

Firms that can compete do not first run to a cabinet agency. They ship product. The ones asking for a federal rulebook often want a rulebook only they can afford.

Vance’s instinct is the conservative one. Regulation sold as “safety” can become a permit system. The giants stay in. The startups stay out. Speech and commerce get filtered through whoever captured the process.

A horse left at the gate still has soldiers inside.

Who Pays After the Rule Lands

Workers and families do not sit in those meetings. They get the downstream version: fewer tools, higher prices, and a handful of firms deciding what counts as acceptable intelligence.

Vance is warning against handing the next industry to the same playbook social media already ran. Invite the state in. Then live under the terms the incumbents helped write.

The country does not owe Silicon Valley a shield dressed up as supervision.

Christmas at a Full Table

This Christmas, sit with family and friends. Keep the conversation on who actually answers to voters — not who writes the fine print in a conference room.

Stay with Vance through the season. His job is to notice the gift that is not a gift before it is wheeled through the door.

Get 55% off a full year of the JD Vance Substack.

Get 55% off for 1 year