Republicans claimed narrow majorities were a problem but failed to use their power to get anything done on the issues voters sent them to address.

For too long, voters were told that narrow majorities were the reason there was no action taken on voter-identified problems. Military members were left underfunded; farmers were being squeezed; and election systems remained vulnerable to the same type of shenanigans that eroded trust.

Vance recently called an end to “circling” and stated it’s time to begin delivering real results based on the voter mandate.

The time has arrived for Action

As always, determination does make a difference when it comes to doing what you set out to do. Determination along with a willing majority can drive legislation through congress regardless of the margin.

However, as we’ve seen over and over again, instead of utilizing reconciliation to bypass obstructionist tactics, democrats continue to find new ways to delay. The latest example is Vance calling for action, including funding our troops, supporting our farmers, and securing our elections so that we don’t lose another year.

As long as we fail to take advantage of the tools at our disposal (reconciliation), we are simply continuing the same old pattern of failure that allowed us to leave most of our campaign promises unmet.

How long can we continue to allow people who complain about gridlock to avoid taking advantage of tools already available to break it?