Vance has clearly defined what he means by “fraud” and “abuse” in relation to federally funded entitlements.

In his six point promise, Vance pledged to aggressively combat the fraud prior to any money being paid; however, he also committed to making sure only qualified individuals receive assistance based upon the intent of the law.

This represents a stark departure from the common practice of writing endless checks to anybody claiming eligibility, without asking any questions.

Prevention Through Vance’s Plan

Vance’s plan focuses on preventing inappropriate payments at the beginning. He advocates for increased collaboration among agencies in order to raise “red flags” for potential problems before money can be disbursed from the Treasury.