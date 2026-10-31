The VP’s stance has differentiated itself from all the rest of the political noise today. It’s not just another opportunity for scripted messages.

Kirk’s influence on the next generation continues to shape the fight for today and tomorrow.

Charlie made Turning Point USA the biggest conservative youth organization in America by refusing to alter his message to make it acceptable for college students. By targeting the same universities where generations of Americans have been indoctrinated with identity politics and bloated bureaucracies.

Those institutions are being funded by tuition increases paid for by the working class. Kirk gave these students something new – a way to fight rather than complain about what is happening around them.

Vance’s tribute reflects this outcome – a group of young people who were taught to organize rather than simply sit on the side lines complaining.

It can be said few leaders have done as well as kirk at identifying talented young organizers and giving them a chance to shine before they become too comfortable operating under a single leader.