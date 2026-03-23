Fentanyl use is out of control in America, and it’s not coming from within our own states. Cocaine is also a massive profit center for Latin America, but it’s no secret. It’s why the hit series The Landman can so openly portray drug kings lording over oil and gas operations in Midland, Odessa, and other areas of West Texas.

Nearly all cocaine entering the U.S. originates from Latin America, but as J.D. Vance and Trump have recently pointed out, to address criticism about U.S. actions in Venezuela, including military operations that led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro, and U.S. control over Venezuelan oil tankers, Venezuela isn’t innocent.

But Mexico Makes all the Fentanyl and Columbia Makes all the Cocaine . . .