Why do newly minted college students battle low-wage foreign national labor for their very first jobs?

In an impassioned speech delivered at a turning Point USA (TPUSA) convention that was filmed and posted to X by former West Virginia state representative Derrick Evans, vice president JD Vance made clear his position that US citizens should be given top priority when competing for entry level jobs.

Vance argued that young American adults, particularly those just entering the workforce, should not have to compete against cheap foreign labor that drives down fair wages.

Prioritize American citizens. Ensure fair wage entry-level opportunities. Make America work for Americans again!

Vance’s words were impactful and resonate deeply with every hardworking family in America. This is precisely how most working-class families know the game has been fixed for decades to bring in large numbers of foreign workers, including H-1B visa-holders, engineers, doctors, nurses and other skilled professionals to replace them for pennies on the dollar.

Enough is enough!

What’s Vance’s plan to fight back? it’s detailed below for paid subscribers.