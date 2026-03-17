Unlawful votes from non Americans are doing unspeakable damage to the United States.

If our elections aren’t safe, then our country isn’t safe.

Right now, Republicans are moving heaven and earth to eliminate voter fraud. That’s why the SAVE Act is currently making its way through Congress.

With the GOP holding House and Senate majorities, it’s only a matter of time before this bill lands on President Trump’s desk.

Once he signs it, anyone voting in elections must show documented PROOF of American citizenship.

This shouldn’t be controversial.

As a matter of fact, it’s pretty straightforward.

Nonetheless, Democrats are still trying to muddy the waters. They NEED to create confusion and ultimately keep illegals voting in US elections.

Thankfully, Vice President Vance isn’t standing for it.

Thinly Veiled Threats From Unhinged Democrats