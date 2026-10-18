Get 48% off for 1 year

Watch the video above, starting at the 15:26 mark, where a speaker describes what the job market looked like for a teenager in 1948. It is short, personal, and surprisingly powerful.

The speaker recalls leaving home in 1948 and finding work as a messenger. Many decades later, they learned that unemployment among 16 and 17 year olds that year was 9.4% for black teenagers and 10.2% for white teenagers. Both were only a fraction of what they are today. In their words, you were expected to work, and the jobs were there for you.

Think about how rare that sounds now.

If you want to keep reading clear, practical analysis about work, wages, and the American family, subscribe to JD Vance Substack today and get 48% off for a full year.

Get 48% off for 1 year

The speaker explains why it worked out that way. The minimum wage law passed in 1938 had set specific rates of pay, but inflation took off in the 1940s, and by 1948 the numbers in the law were meaningless. The minimum was 40 cents an hour. The speaker started at 65 cents. In practice, it was as if there were no minimum wage at all.

Then the story turns. Twenty years later, a young black man walks into the same job market. Lawmakers, in the speaker’s telling, had become compassionate and raised the minimum wage, and now he can’t get a job.

That is the heart of the argument. A rule meant to help a worker can lock the door in front of the very person trying to get in.

Did anyone in Washington ask what happens to the kid with no experience, no connections, and nothing yet to put on a resume?

The earlier segment around 7:52 lays out the same idea from another direction. A speaker argues that the key is an economy where people can get the first job, then the second, and maybe one day own the business. The example is someone who starts out cleaning in a small restaurant, moves to the cash register, and perhaps owns the restaurant later on. Upward mobility, the speaker says, depends on getting that first job. If people cannot get it, it becomes much harder to get the second or third.

That is a different way of thinking about opportunity than most debates allow. Most of the argument in Washington is about the pay on the job. This is about whether the job exists at all.

Around 10:22, another speaker asks a blunt question about the claim that raising the minimum wage costs nothing: if that were true, why stop at 15 dollars an hour? Why not go to 25, or 50? The answer given is that some people with low skills are displaced at any particular wage.

Then, around 17:05, a narrated segment lays out the case against hikes, citing higher prices, reduced work hours, and fewer jobs thanks to automation. It also notes that only a small share of hourly workers make the minimum wage or less, and that roughly half of those are under 25. The segment argues that the people hurt most are teenagers, especially black teens.

Who is that really about?

It is about the kid in a town where the factory closed, the first job at the gas station or the diner is the only door in sight, and that door may be getting narrower.

For places like the working-class communities Vance grew up writing about in Ohio, that question is not abstract. A first job teaches a person to show up on time, take direction, handle money, and build the habits that lead to the next opportunity. Take that away, and you do not just lose a paycheck. You lose the first step of a life.

Does a policy that sounds generous deserve credit if it quietly keeps people from ever starting?

That is the kind of question we ask every week at JD Vance Substack. We look past the slogan to the real effect on real families, in towns that do not often make the headlines, and we ask what actually helps people get ahead.

Right now, you can subscribe to JD Vance Substack for 48% off for a full year.

Watch the video above, starting at 15:26, then subscribe today.

Get 48% off for 1 year