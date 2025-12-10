Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:003047#48 Has Left the Building Dec 10, 20253047ShareAre you ready for 12 straight years of Republican rule? This is going to be even better than Reagan/Bush. JD Vance 2028 is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksJD Vance 2028SubscribeRecent PostsTariffs have created far more wealth than they've destroyedDec 5JD VANCE: I’m here by the grace of God Nov 28JD Vance lays down the lawNov 20Reject conformity, embrace masculinity Nov 12The Biden presidency is a perfect example of Democrats defrauding AmericaNov 4JD Vance Just Taught Gavin Newsom a Major LessonOct 26#48 is Ready for the JobOct 18