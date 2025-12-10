JD Vance 2028

JD Vance 2028

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

#48 Has Left the Building

Dec 10, 2025

Are you ready for 12 straight years of Republican rule?

This is going to be even better than Reagan/Bush.

JD Vance 2028 is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Right Flank · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture